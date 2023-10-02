Sunshine Continues Today, Clouds Slowly Increase this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning Everyone. we’ve already started to see plenty of sunshine extend into the region this morning, but it has been paired with some slightly cooler temperatures across the region. Right now most of us are waking up to temperatures into the 30s and 40s. As a result, there have also been some patchy areas of frost that have developed specifically in areas like the valleys where temperatures have dipped down into the middle 30s. Any areas of frost we have seen develop on the grassy surfaces will eventually burn off as temperatures warm up.

Current Smoke (WAGM)

While we do have the presence of a slight haze in the skies associated with the smoke from the wildfires in Canada, it won’t likely hinder the sunshine. It also is not expected to impact our air quality given the fact that it has been sustained to the higher levels of the atmosphere and won’t have a chance to reach the surface. The thicker plumes of smoke have been sustained to areas in the Downeast coast of Maine.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We did have a weaker cold front cross through the region overnight, but it was weak enough where it didn’t provide us with any cloud cover or precipitation. It is what caused our temperatures to start off on the cooler side this morning. That front has now made its way into the Canadian Maritimes allowing for high pressure to gain back control of our weather setup. That will allow for the sunshine to continue today along with the mild temperatures. Clouds are expected to slowly increase throughout the week ahead of our next system that is a bit stationary as it sits over the western United States.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, we won’t see much in terms of cloud cover allowing for plenty of sunshine to extend into the region. During this point, we will still be dealing with a slight haze associated with the wildfire smoke. It’s not until late this evening where we will see a slight increase in the cloud cover. This likely won’t occur until the early morning hours of tomorrow resulting in a mix of clearing skies and cloud cover. Despite that, lows will stay a good ten degrees above average only falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the work week with temperatures just shy of the middle 70s. A lot of what we will see tomorrow will result in some filtered areas of sunshine. However, I do think we will wind up seeing more sunshine than clouds going throughout the day with a slight haze present.

