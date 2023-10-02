UMFK’s State of the Art Nursing Simulator

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

A new tool at UMFK aims to prepare nursing students by using realistic simulations. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“I’M HERE FOR PAIN WHEN EXERCISING. I ALSO HAVE A RADIATING PAIN IN MY LEFT ARM.”

The University of Maine at Fort Kent has a new tool, aimed at providing nursing students with realistic scenarios using cutting edge technology. UMFK is the first in Maine to install the state of the art system which has been named the Nursing Immersion Simulation Center.

“These patient care scenarios well approximate real life patient care situations. Students are able to see, hear, smell, feel the things that they actually will encounter in a hospital or acute care setting.” says Erin Soucy – Dean of Nursing, UMFK

The simulator features a medical training mannequin that can speak and be spoken to, and move particular limbs. Projectors wrap around the room creating an immersive and interactive environment, and devices introduce scents into the room, further adding to the realism.

“For instance, this simulator has flatulence loaded up so the students can sense what it might be like to work with a live patient that might be having difficulty” says Duane Belanger – Asst. Prof. of Nursing, UMFK.

“To be on the cutting edge of the best technology and helping our students to be well prepared is an incredible opportunity for this University” says Deb Hadeen – President, UMFK.

UMFK was able to secure funding for the simulator through a grant awarded by the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, a state initiative funded through American Rescue Plan funds.

“The focus of the grant was to give us the opportunity to mitigate the effects of Covid. So that if we go through another scenario like that then we can actually have our nursing students participate In a scenario and we can bring all the visual and dynamic hues of smell, the effects of being in a live facility here in a safe environment and prepare them so when the curtains are lifted from the pandemic and they go out, they already know what it’s like to work in that facility.” states Belanger.

Tours were given of the new simulator, which left observers in awe of the tools potential for education.

“It’s just amazing, its an example of the quality and the value of Maine’s public universities. Students here are getting cutting edge education, it’s just remarkable and they’re going to be very valuable in the workforce.” says Kelly Martin – University of Maine System Trustee.

Because of the partnership between the two schools, both University of Maine at Fort Kent and University of Maine at Presque Isle nursing students can take advantage of the new state of the art simulator.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.