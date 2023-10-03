Chaotic Incident At Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill Monday Night

mars hill
mars hill(wagm)
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A chaotic incident occurred at the site of the Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill Monday evening. This video is shot and provided by a Newssource 8 reporter on scene. Newssource 8 is still working to get more information but here is what we know initially. The incident at Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill began around 6PM Monday night.

As shown in this video, a part of the white fence on the perimeter of the property was destroyed; the fence was broken apart and pieces were in the grass, it looked like it had been smashed inwards.

As you can also see various law enforcement departments and emergency responders were on scene including the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Central Aroostook Ambulance and the Mars Hill Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Newssource 8 is working our sources and leads including calls into into local law enforcement to get more on what happened. We will update the public as more becomes available

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foliage Tracker
Follow Up Friday: Fall Foliage
Caribou receives grant to improve riverfront
Ricker College alumni travel to Houlton for Homecoming reunion
UMFK Nursing Immersion Simulation Center
UMFK’s State of the Art Nursing Simulator
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

Chaotic incident occurred at the Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill Monday night.
Incident At Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
MSAD 1 Officials Says Potential School Threat Not Credible After Police Investigate
MSAD 70 is promoting kindness to their students and community
Ricker College alumni travel to Houlton for Homecoming reunion