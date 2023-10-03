Eagle Lake receives grant to upgrade their sewage and water system

EAGLE LAKE, Maine (WAGM) - After 40 years, the sewage and water system in Eagle Lake is about to receive an upgrade. The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has awarded the town with a $250,000 grant through their Catalyst program.

Gerald Raymond, the Superintendent of the Eagle Lake Water and Sewer District, says that the upgrade is much needed. “We’ve been in works for about 2 years now looking for funding to upgrade our wastewater treatment plant and also our sewage pumping stations in the town of Eagle Lake,” Raymond said.

Raymond says the necessary renovations are extensive due to the length of time since the last upgrade. “Removing all the sludge that has accumulated over the 40 years in our system, relining all our four lagoons with new liners, [and] installing a new aeration system for the water treatment,” Raymond said.

Beyond the sewage systems, the project will include expanding the facilities on the property. “We’re also adding a new building on the site and that will be for a new screening building which will remove a lot of the solids that come in through the sewage,” Raymond explains.

The project is expected to help the Eagle Lake economy by creating jobs during the construction and by cutting future costs. “It will keep our soar rates from going up for all our businesses and our customers, which will attract probably newer businesses in town and hopefully a little bit of industry in town,” Raymond explains. “That’s what we’re hoping for, is to increase our population in Eagle Lake a little bit more and provide better jobs for people.”

This project, which will take two years to complete, is expected to break ground in the spring of 2024.

