Fire Marshals say the cause of the Houlton Airport fire is undetermined

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The investigation into the Houlton Airport industrial park fire has concluded and the cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire occurred at an old airport hangar that had been converted to a useable space for three businesses, Tiny Homes of Maine, Family Roots Medical Marijuana Dispensary, and HSC Auctions.

The Fire Marshal’s Office began investigating the cause the morning after the fire, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, according to Shannon Moss, the Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety. “Due to the severity of the fire and the completeness of the burn, the cause of the fire is undetermined,” Moss said.

Several fire rated additions had been made to the hangar over the years, and these walls remain standing. The original structure of the hanger collapsed due to the damage. According to the Houlton Fire Department, there were no fire sprinklers in the building.

