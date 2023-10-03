Jeep crashes into Pineland Farms fence in Mars Hill

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A crash occurred at the Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill at approximately 6pm on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Ernest Richardson, 49 of Bridgton, was driving his 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Benjamin Street, the road that the Pineland Farms property is located on. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Richardson’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a paver stone retaining wall and fence. His car hit two other parked and unoccupied vehicles in the Pineland Farms parking lot.

Richardson’s vehicle was towed from the scene while the two other vehicles had minor front end damage. There were no injuries reported.

The initial report was called in to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), who were assisted by the Central Aroostook Ambulance, Mars Hill Fire Department, and Brewer’s Towing.

