Medical Monday: Pain Management Part 1

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Pain can be difficult to manage for many patients. In part one of a two-part series on pain management, Vanessa Symonick explains some ways you can manage pain from home in this week’s Medical Monday.

Pain can be difficult to manage for many patients, but Dr. Walter Wofford, a physiatrist in the orthopedics practice at AR Gould says there can be ways to alleviate your pain at home and one of the ways is through over the counter medications.

Dr. Walter Wofford: " Tylenol over the counter as long as taken safely if you don’t have any coexisting liver issues. Ibuprofen or Motrin. Naproxen or Aleve are very affective”.

However it is important to remember that there is a maximum amount of medication you can safely take for pain.

Wofford: " Generally, we don’t want patients taking more than about three thousand milligrams of Tylenol in a day. I usually recommend patients take a thousand milligrams at a time. For Ibuprofen, eight hundred is your max dosage at a single time. No more than three of those in a day or 2400 milligrams. And the most other common one is Aleve. Those usually come in two hundred, two hundred fifty milligrams. No more than twice a day”.

In addition to over the counter medications for pain, he says some may turn to topical treatments for joint pain.

Wofford: " Diclofenac which is actually a rub on anti-inflammatory of the same class as Motrin or Aleve. That’s best for small joint pain. It’s approved for knee, ankle, hand, elbow. It works best in joints or in areas where you don’t have a lot of tissue between what’s hurting and what you’re trying to apply it to”.

There can be some other ways to alleviate the pain through another over the counter device called a TENS Unit.

Wofford: " A TENS Unit which is over the counter now. It used to be more expensive, now much more reasonable. It’s basically a set of contact pads that allow stimulation to go over irritated nerves and there’s good evidence for that. If it’s used routinely, it actually works better than a spot treatment. So I tell patients to use it two or three times a week if they have a chronic sciatica”.

Wofford says you can also use what is known as cervical traction to apply weight to joints of the neck to alleviate some of the pain, however he recommends you visit a therapist before you use it yourself to make sure you are using it safely.

Wofford: " It’s just done with usually a harness or inflatable cuff across the neck to try and unload that”.

If managing the pain from home does not work, he recommends visiting your primary care provider for additional solutions.

