Mix of Sun and Clouds, Isolated Showers Possible Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday Morning everyone. Our weather pattern was a bit more unsettled to start early on this morning with a few isolated showers mainly scraping by the far northern half of the county. Because we do have dry air in place, a lot of them became less organized before they could make their way to the east resulting in them fizzling out. This has prevented any areas of fog from forming, so we haven’t seen a reduction in our visibility.

The greater story this morning has been our change in temperatures. The cloud cover has helped to start the morning off on a bit of a warmer note. Compared to where our temperatures were at this point yesterday morning, we are a good ten to fifteen degrees warmer if not warmer than that. Temperatures are now sitting well into the 50s with some areas just shy of the 60 degree mark.

Looking at this morning’s weather setup, we have a more organized stationary front originating in the western half of the United States. Because it does extend into far northern Canada, it keeps cloud cover around today. However I do think the clouds will have a tough time reaching areas to the south based on the fact that we have a blocking area of high pressure sitting over southern New England. That will lead us to more of a mix of sun and clouds with shower chances becoming less apparent.

Highs today will stay well above average just shy of the middle 70s. Some cooler spots are possible mainly in areas to the far north based on the placement of this front, but even then highs stay over the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover does advance from the north to the south throughout the morning resulting in more filtered areas of sunshine. Clouds will have a better chance of reaching areas to the south by the time we head into the evening commute. This will also be the best chance for any isolated showers developing. It will be a very similar setup to what we had seen back overnight last night where the showers will be few and far between and not really impacting the region. Cloud cover sticks around overnight and blankets most of the region. It will likely once again prevent any areas of fog from forming and it keeps our lows well above average into the low to middle 50s.

While tomorrow’s highs will spend another day into the 70s, it is expected to be slightly cooler compared to where I am expecting our highs to land this afternoon. A lot of spots will land just over the 70 degree mark. Given that we will start the day of initially with some enhanced cloud cover from the overnight hours I do expect those highs to be a set a bit later in the day. That is because we will see more sunshine the further we go into the daytime.

