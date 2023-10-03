MSAD 1 Officials Says Potential School Threat Not Credible After Police Investigate

Suspect charged (KTTC)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A threat to a local school is being investigated. An alleged threat of a school shooting happening at Zippel Elementary in Presque Isle was circulating throughout the county community and social media late Monday night. On social media groups, parents citing their fear and concerns over a potential incident of school violence. In the wake of the fears and after an initial investigation by the Presque Isle Police Department as of 10:05 PM last night a statement by SAD1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw was released to parents saying quote...

“Dear Students and Parents,

I’m writing to make you aware of a threat made involving a student at Zippel Elementary School. Local law enforcement has been made aware of and investigated the threat and found the threat not to be credible. School will go on as normal tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3 as there is no threat to the safety of the students and staff at Zippel Elementary School. Thank you to those who reached out to local law enforcement and MSAD #1 administration to make us aware of this incident. "

