New after-school resource will open in downtown Mars Hill

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A new after-school resource will soon be available in downtown Mars Hill.

The Well is a new after-school facility that will soon be opening on Main Street in Mars Hill, located just over a half mile away from the high school. The nonprofit program aims to give a space for older kids to go after school. “There wasn’t really anything for the youth, and we just wanted to give them their own space,” says Ashlee Scully, one of the directors of The Well.

The program will be open two days a week, on Thursdays and Fridays, and will be available to kids in grades 7-12. Ashlee Scully said that this age group is in need of a supportive, safe space to go. “Yes, they can stay home alone, they can take care of themselves, they do great, but there’s a lot of kids that when they go home from school they may not eat, when they go home from school they may not have a guardian or parent or somebody that’s there that’s going to talk them and check in on them,” she said. “We just really wanted to give them a place they can wander to.”

The space will feature a cafe-style set up, with drinks and food provided to the kids free of charge. There will be a study space, a video game area, and sections where kids can socialize. The Well directors say that they hope to serve food and drink to the public on a donation basis, and will involve the kids in their service. Ashlee Scully says this will allow kids to gain work experience as well as school-mandated volunteer hours.

Ashlee Scully says the program will also offer help with job and school applications, as well as homework and SAT prep assistance. She hopes these resources will have a large reach in the Central Aroostook community. “I don’t know how many people we can fit in here but we’re hoping for 200 or more to be able to reach each month, if not more,” Ashlee Scully said.

Although there are no expansion plans set in stone, director Ryan Scully says he hopes The Well will be a resource that can someday offer resources to youth of all ages. “There’s many other things we have visions for – serving younger kids, serving people outside these doors so that’s in the future.”

The physical space will occupy the building previously known as the Mars Hill House of Pizza. The Well has made some substantial renovations to the space, including removing a false ceiling and opening up the space. These renovations and start-up costs for the program were primarily funded through grants. The program will be sustained through community donations, monthly sponsors, and volunteers.

The Well is affiliated with the Mars Hill Full Gospel Assembly, where both Ashlee and Ryan Scully are youth pastors. The Well will be a non-denominational space where kids from all across Aroostook County can gather.

The Well is expected to open within the next month as soon as the renovations are complete.

