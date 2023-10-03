Showers Possible Tonight, with More Cloud Cover Expected over the Next Few Days

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had some record breaking temperatures across the county today. High temperatures reached the mid and upper 70s for most spots. This broke records in Caribou, Houlton, and Bangor today. Tomorrow will still be warm, and is still expected to be a good 10 plus degrees above average, however I don’t think we’ll have as great of a chance to see record breaking temperatures by the afternoon.

Record Breaking Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup still shows the area of high pressure acting as the main influence on our weather. This will continue to sit to the west of us over the next couple of days, keeping some sunshine in the forecast, but also allowing for cloud cover and shower chances to work into the region. Shower chances are possible tonight with the passage of a weak disturbance, leaving cloud cover in place for tomorrow morning. Tomorrow ends up being cloudy to start the day, with some sunshine possible later in the afternoon. Areas of fog develop tomorrow night, leaving us with another gloomy start to the day Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the chances for a few isolated to scattered showers working through. At this point, I don’t think everyone sees showers, with the places that do see shower activity only having it last for a half an hour to an hour at most. With the short amount of time that rain falls, accumulations aren’t expected to be much, with most places just receiving enough rain to coat the ground. Low temperatures tonight will be mild once again thanks to the cloud cover and shower chances tonight into tomorrow. Lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s for most spots, as northeasterly winds shift into the north by tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Cloud cover lingers for much of the morning tomorrow. Winds eventually shift into the south during the day, allowing for skies to clear out from southwest to northeast. We’ll see temperatures warm up once the sun returns, meaning high temperatures likely won’t be set until late in the afternoon, compared to the earlier high temperature times that we’ve been seeing thanks to less daylight. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 70s by the afternoon hours tomorrow. As I mentioned before, southerly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, not having much of an influence on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.