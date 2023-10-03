Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Anthony Bear

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

In 1992 a Perth-Andover resident was found dead in Fort Fairfield and more than 30 years later their murder remains unsolved. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

Over the last 60 years, more than 1,200 homicides took place within the State of Maine, with all but 75 of them solved. Of those 75 cold cases, 6 of them have a direct connection to Aroostook county. These cases often remain unsolved due to a lack of evidence or lack of cooperation from witnesses. In this segment of Unsolved Aroostook we take a look at the mysterious murder of Anthony Bear.

“So Anthony Bear was a resident of Tobique First Nation, Perth-Andover, New Brunswick. He was reported missing in August of 1992 he was later discovered in Fort Fairfield, Maine, his remains were discovered and that was in October of 1992. Through the investigation, the body was taken to the medical examiners office and it was ruled a homicide.” says Lt. Darrin Crane – Maine State Police

Anthony Bear was 50 years old when he was last seen alive on August 22, 1992 in New Brunswick. It wasn’t until October 3rd of that year that his partially decomposed remains were located by a bird hunter in Fort Fairfield. A spokesman for the Maine State Police at the state stated that an autopsy showed that Bear died of a head injury, though they declined to say what may have led to his killing.

“Many times in our cases, it’s what people know, or what people saw or what people heard from, say, a suspect. And when they provide that information to law enforcement we can use it, we can validate it, verify it and that can be enough to pursue charges against somebody, they’d be called in to testify.” explains Crane.

Key witness statements led to the arrest of Clifford Solomon, in the parking lot of a Caribou Restaurant in 1994. Solomon was a resident of the same reservation as Bear. Solomon was held at the Aroostook County Jail for five months before the case against him was dismissed in March of 1995.

“A murder indictment against a Perth-Andover man was dropped, 54 year old Clifford Solomon, a resident of the Tobique Indian Reserve was released Monday from the Aroostook County Jail after a dismissal from the Attorney General’s Office. Solomon had been indicted for the murder of Reserve Resident Anthony Bear. The case was dropped after several witnesses from the reserve denied their signed statements last fall”

A representative of the Maine Attorney Genera’s office later stated that those key witnesses refused to come to Maine to testify, stating they had no memory of the statement they had given to investigators, even after having been shown copies of the statements they had signed. Due to their nationality, they were under no legal obligation to testify in the United States.

“So when they don’t provide the information that we sometimes believe they know, sometimes we KNOW they know, it is frustrating because it could help the case, it could help the victims families have some peace of what happened to their loved ones.” says Crane.

Despite more than 30 years elapsing between the crime and today, Crane states that this case is still active and under investigation. If you have any information regarding the 1992 murder of Anthony Bear, you’re urged to contact the Maine State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

