Areas of Fog Develop Tonight, Resulting in a Tricky Morning Commute for Some

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another day of nice weather today with more sunshine, especially by the afternoon hours. Skies will cloud back over later tonight, with areas of fog developing with southerly winds bringing in warmer air. This will leave us with areas of dense fog tomorrow morning, resulting in a tricky morning commute for some. High pressure is still close enough to the region to provide us nicer weather during the afternoon hours, with sunshine eventually making an appearance late in the day. Friday will end up being similar to tomorrow, with some areas of fog to start, before a mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected for the afternoon. Changes are in store for the weekend, with a cold front and Tropical Storm Philippe providing impacts from both directions.

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover and fog beginning to develop between now and midnight tonight. Some of the thickest of fog is likely just before sunrise tomorrow, with fog continuing into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will remain mild thanks to cloud cover and fog in place, as well as southerly winds. Overnight lows fall back into the mid to upper 50s for most spots. Southerly winds are expected to be light into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow ends up being a gloomy day to start, with areas of fog lasting into the mid to late morning hours. Fog eventually lifts to cloud cover by late morning, resulting in breaks in the clouds and some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies last into tomorrow evening, with more areas of fog developing tomorrow night into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon hours. High temperatures are ultimately determined by how much sunshine we see during the afternoon hours. With more sunshine, expect temperatures to reach the mid 70s, with even some upper 70s possible. However, if cloud cover lingers into the afternoon, temperatures won’t be able to warm up nearly as much.

