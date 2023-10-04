Clouds to Start with More Sunshine This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday Morning everyone. We saw more showers move through the region during the early morning hours and compared to yesterday, some of them became a bit more organized as they moved to the north and east. While we have since dried things out, the cloud cover has stuck around resulting in a more gloomy start to the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the weaker front that stretched over the northern half of the county that provided more organized showers to the area. That has weakened enough to the point where shower activity has now concluded and we will just be left with the cloud cover. We are monitoring a greater chance for widespread heavier steadier rain in time for the weekend based on the fact that we do have an organized stalled out front off to our west already bringing some steadier showers to places like Iowa and Minnesota. We also are tracking what is now tropical storm Phillippe as it is expected to track up the coast of the Atlantic.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually spend another day over the 70 degree mark. However it will be a bit of a split forecast in terms of our high temperatures. Because the clearing line develops to our west, I do expect temperatures to get a bit warmer in the western half of the county. Going hour by hour, cloud cover lingers for the duration of the morning throughout the region resulting in more of a gloomy start to the day. As we head into the lunchtime hour, a clearing line develops from the west to the east leading us to more sunshine eventually for the second half of the day. Because cloud cover will quickly blanket the region again overnight with additional chances for showers, we will very likely see some patchy area of dense fog develop. Lows will stay well above average falling back into the low to middle 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will very likely be a very similar setup to what we will see this morning where we will start the morning off with more enhanced cloud cover and fog before another clearing line developing to bring us more sunshine after the lunchtime hours. However when we do have the cloud cover present, we will have a greater chance at seeing more organized showers develop resulting in a very similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of mornings.

We are keeping our eyes on what is now tropical storm Philippe. Based on the current advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the track currently arcs to the North with the cone sitting over Maine. As a reminder, this track can change based on wind speeds and ocean temperatures. Stay tuned with us and we will have more updates on this for you.

