National Emergency Alert Test to Sound at 2:20 PM, Wednesday, October 4th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

If you hear a loud tone coming from your cell phone, don’t panic.

At approximately 2:20 PM, on Wednesday, October 4th the federal government will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. The Emergency Alert Systems portions will sound on all radios and televisions, while the Wireless Emergency Alerts will be directed to all consumer cell phones.

“There are a lot of people that are concerned about this particular test. They’re worried about the federal government giving them viruses, and it’s really nothing more than a big group text that’s getting blasted out to the whole country. Just to make sure that everyone gets the information and that it’s there when its needed and hopefully we never need it” says Darren Woods – Director, Aroostook Emergency Management Agency

The wireless test will feature a unique tone and vibration which is designed to be accessible to the entire public, including those with disabilities. No action is required after you receive the message.

