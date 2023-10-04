National Emergency Alert Test to Sound at 2:20 PM, Wednesday, October 4th

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

If you hear a loud tone coming from your cell phone, don’t panic.

At approximately 2:20 PM, on Wednesday, October 4th the federal government will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. The Emergency Alert Systems portions will sound on all radios and televisions, while the Wireless Emergency Alerts will be directed to all consumer cell phones.

“There are a lot of people that are concerned about this particular test. They’re worried about the federal government giving them viruses, and it’s really nothing more than a big group text that’s getting blasted out to the whole country. Just to make sure that everyone gets the information and that it’s there when its needed and hopefully we never need it” says Darren Woods – Director, Aroostook Emergency Management Agency

The wireless test will feature a unique tone and vibration which is designed to be accessible to the entire public, including those with disabilities. No action is required after you receive the message.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mars hill
Chaotic Incident At Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill Monday Night
Suspect charged
Incident at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska
Pineland Farms
Jeep crashes into Pineland Farms fence in Mars Hill
Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Anthony Bear
Unsolved Aroostook - The Murder of Anthony Bear
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
MSAD 1 Officials Says Potential School Threat Not Credible After Police Investigate

Latest News

Presque Isle Zippel School Threat
Threat Against Zippel Elementary Non Credible
National Emergency Alert
National Emergency Alert
Presque Isle Zippel School Threat
Presque Isle Zippel School Threat
Town of Eagle Lake sign
Eagle Lake NBRC Grant, 10.3.23 - VOD - clipped version