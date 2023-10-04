Southern Aroostook businesses discuss overdose death rates and improving local workforce

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Businesses in Southern Aroostook attended a roundtable discussion in Houlton to discuss ways businesses can address the increasing overdose rate in Maine on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The Aroostook County Action Program and the Aroostook Mental Health Center took part in a roundtable discussion with businesses in Southern Aroostook. The meeting, which was hosted by the Southern Aroostook Development Corporation, addressed ways to improve the workforce shortage and assist individuals who are struggling with substance use or addiction.

Jason Parent, the CEO of ACAP, informed local businesses about several ACAP programs that bring youth into the Aroostook County workforce. Some of the opportunities include work placement or training programs. “These opportunities allow youth – specifically youth in high school and early college years – to work in a field that might be their future career and see a viable pathway for doing that right here in the County,” says Parent.

Parent encouraged businesses to participate in ACAP’s programs as they will encourage younger people to stay in Aroostook County. Parent says that the work placement programs will “hopefully engage youth with local employers so that they don’t leave the area and they see that there are viable opportunities in Aroostook County to be employed.”

However, ACAP staff say that those who come from challenging backgrounds still face barriers in getting jobs, even through ACAP’s programs. “I think we have a harder time finding placements for individuals who have a colorful background more so than necessarily finding a youth,” says Heidi Rackliffe, the Director of Programs for ACAP. “And if we don’t start looking at the importance of investing in that population we won’t have a workforce.”

In addition to encouraging youth to enter the workforce, AMHC said that there needs to be more support for those struggling with substance use. Debra Jacques, the Director of Marketing and Development for AMHC, said that businesses should stay educated on substance use disorders and the resources that are available to those struggling. “Some employees need help with their substance use disorder,” says Jacques. “They may be hiding it but employers may very well know that they’re having this challenge and may not know where to turn to.”

Jacques says that this is particularly important due to the increasing overdose death rate in Maine. According to the United States CDC, drug overdose deaths have been rising nation-wide over the past two decades. Maine is not immune to this increase; there was a 16% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021.

Jacques explains that awareness for the substance use epidemic is increasing due to the rising death rates. “Addiction rates in the US actually haven’t gone up, it’s the overdose because the drug supply is so much stronger than it used to be,” Jacques says. “And so there’s a heightened awareness because way more people are dying from drug use now than they used to.”

The meeting ended with the suggestion to have another roundtable discussion in November to continue the conversation on how businesses can help strengthen the community and the workforce.

