Threat Against Zippel Elementary Non Credible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An alleged threat of violence at Zippel Elementary School was deemed unfounded by school administrators and local law enforcement.

According to MSAD 1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw a threat made against Zippel Elementary School became known Monday evening and was immediately reported to the Presque Isle Police Department who launched an investigation and interviewed the individual who allegedly made the threats. Following their investigation, the Presque Isle Police Department was able to determine the threat was not credible as there were no plans or means to carry out the threat that was made. Parents were notified of the incident late Monday evening via phone calls and social media.

“Administrators were made aware of the alleged threat and we were able to work closely with police, but the big thing is with school safety. If something doesn’t seem right, if somethings reported. If a student comes home and tells a parent about something that seems unsafe or doesn’t seem right from a safety standpoint, they can reach out to our principal, our teacher so that we can look into it, investigate it and address the situation. That’s really helpful, it makes our schools safer and that was the case in this circumstance.” says Greenlaw

Greenlaw went on to say that despite the threat lacking credibility, some parents of local schools chose to keep their children home today out of caution, which he says he understands. Sergeant Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department was the investigating officer of this case and provided the following statement:

“We are very fortunate in Presque Isle to have a great working relationship with MSAD 1 and converse with their staff often regardless of their normal hours of operation. The complaint is investigated thoroughly to determine if there are any crimes committed… However, provided there are no imminent threats or pending charges we switch to a more supportive role with MSAD 1 and let them take the lead on decision making.”

The identity of the individual who made the threats is not being released, as they are a minor. Greenlaw says the individual who made the alleged threat may face consequences following a school district investigation.

