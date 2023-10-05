Hope’s purpose

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A memorial for a dog that died at the hands of animal abuse will be held at the Houlton Humane Society.

Hope was a rescue dog that was taken in by the Houlton Humane Society. After four weeks of fighting and mountains of community support, she unfortunately passed away. CJ Virgie, the shelter manager for the Houlton Humane Society, explains that the memorial is partially being held to raise awareness for animal abuse. “We sadly couldn’t help her in life – we got her kind of late – so we’re trying to let her have a voice now. Her voice is going to be for the ones who are coming up through,” Virgie said.

When Hope was first found on the side of a road, abandoned, she was brought into the shelter by community members. However, when they took her to the vet, they discovered she was suffering from multiple health issues. “She wasn’t just emaciated; she had a disease,” Virgie says. “And so she became a poster child for abandonment and abuse, and everyone was logging on to hear every day about Hope.”

Hope had a large online following of roughly 3000 people, spanning locations across the country. “We don’t want Hope to have died in vain,” Virgie says. “The following she had actually showed us that she had a purpose. Her purpose was to help us get the word out.”

Virgie says that animal abuse cases are high in Aroostook County, with 98% of the animals that come into the shelter being victims of abuse or neglect. “Animal abuse has become a criminal offense and is jail-able, but nobody is, we don’t have the enforcement of the laws that we have,” says Virgie. “Our laws are good, we just don’t have anybody enforcing them.”

The memorial, which is open to the public, will happen here at the Houlton Humane Society on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1pm. The event will be livestreamed, and it’s expected that people will travel from all over the state of Maine to pay their respects to Hope.

