Limestone Community School Took Their Education Outdoors to Aroostook State Park

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Limestone Community School middle schoolers enjoyed a beautiful day at Aroostook State Park. Here’s the latest on their outdoor education program.

It was a day to enjoy nature and learn about outdoor activities for Limestone Community School Students. This is the third year of the school’s outdoor education program. The goal is to get kids out of the classroom away from devices and expose them to activities outdoors.

Reed said, “Today we have our main voyages of our canoes -six of our 12 canoes that we have purchased- out on Echo Lake. We have our mountain bikes that we have purchased through Bike Board and Ski in Presque Isle and the kids love them and then we’re hiking up the south peak of Quaggy Joe.”

Two years ago, two teachers at the Limestone Community School, Caroline Reed and Hogan Marquis worked together to make this program work. Even if they could only expose the kids to hiking.

The principal of Limestone Community School, Ben Lothrop said, “With not a lot of funding we just kind of put together what we had and made it happen.”

Last year Reed and Markee applied for a grant through the Maine Department of Education. They were awarded 250,000 dollars to go towards equipment for the Outdoor education program.

Reed said, “That’s allowed us to get a bunch of equipment and make this into a really big awesome program for our school.”

Lothrop said, “We have canoes, we have kayaks we have mountain bikes and these canoes are brand new. This is the first time we’ve had them out and they’re nice canoes and we’re going to have these for generations and generations to come.”

The middle schoolers of Limestone made use of all the equipment and had a blast doing so.

6th grader, Dominic Jenkins said, “I’ve done canoeing so far and I really enjoyed that.”

6th grader, Maddux Michaud said, “I’m really excited for hiking too cause I never went up one of these mountains before.”

5th grader, Jewel Morris said, “My favorite part was canoeing but it was a little scary cause I’ve never been canoeing before. Luckily I didn’t fall and sink to the bottom.”

6th grader, Kenzie Labreck said, “I really liked the canoeing and seeing all the pretty trees.”

5th grader, Austin Faley said, “I liked going biking in the woods.”

6th grader, Mason Michaud said, “I would have to say that the canoeing has been my favorite part so far.”

The teachers on the trip said that seeing the students enjoying the day outdoors made the trip memorable.

Reed said, “I actually captured some video of students saying, “This was totally worth it!” so I’m glad that they enjoyed it. And again kids coming off the mountain, it’s not an easy hike today. It’s a little slippery out there but every kid made it and they’re proud of themselves and that’s what it’s all about.”

Reed believes that these activities will help the kids to be confident with themselves and all they do.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.