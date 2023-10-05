One More Day of Sunshine Late Before Unsettled Weather Returns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday Morning everyone. Definitely lots to talk about weather wise as we had quite a bit of spots dealing with some reduced visibility as a result of some patchy areas of dense fog forming. Because that fog has taken a while to burn off this morning it is important to give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads for your commute. This will eventually burn off within the next couple of hours or so.

With our weather setup this morning, we have turned things more towards an active pattern. Earlier this week we had been tracking a system out in the Midwest with some organized showers out ahead of it. Normally a system like this would not provide much impacts to the region, but because we are also watching for what is now tropical storm Philippe to approach the region by the weekend and these two systems based on current computer model trends will interact with each other creating some more impacts in time for the weekend. as of right now, the main concern will be the rain. This is something we will keep you updated on.

Before we get to a return to a more active weather pattern, highs this afternoon will reach the low 70s. Going hour by hour for you, it is very likely we will see a similar setup to what we had back yesterday. Cloud cover will stick around for the vast majority of the morning hours across the region resulting in gloomier conditions overall to start. As a clearing line begins to develop from the west by the lunchtime hours, it will lead us to a brief return to some sunshine. It will be brief based on the close proximity of both systems. By the mid to late evening we will be dealing with some partly to mostly cloudy skies. This will however work in our favor to keep our overnight lows above average only falling back into the low to middle 50s.

Tomorrow’s highs will spend a final day over the 70 degree mark. Given the fact that clouds are expected to increase the further we go into the daytime I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our high temperatures a bit earlier on.

What we do know so far about tropical storm Philippe is that not much has changed as of the current 5 am advisory. It is a bit weak with sustained wind speeds of around 40 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph. The good news is that it is looking to weaken as it makes it’s northward track. So what does that mean for us here locally? As of right now we are looking at the rain becoming the greatest impact from this as we have another system approaching from the west. Depending on how this does track, we could be looking at some winds however, this is as of right now expected to be weaker compared to what we did see last month with Lee. We will of course continue to update you on this throughout the evening and tomorrow.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

