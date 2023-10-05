Presque Isle and Caribou golf teams ready for State Championships.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings will both be traveling to Vassalboro for the State Class B Golf Championships on Friday. The Wildcats are the two time defending PVC Champions and Coach Matt Madore is looking forward to their third straight trip to the State Championship.

Matt Madore:” This is by far our deepest team we have had in quite a few years. We have very high expectations. We have played the golf course many times throughout the summer. We had a program where we sent the kids down there four or five times to learn the contours of the greens. The layout we have been many times, but it is the greens we want to work on. We have a senior laden team. and they are ready to go and we are expecting very good things.”

The Wildcats are a senior laden group and have had several golfers post the low score at matches this season. Madore said that is a luxury for his team.

Madore:” We can interchange them at any time, and we have. There hasn’t been a consistent line up to our golf this year. We move them around and get them to play with different players. We are very fortunate to be that deep of a team.”

The players spend a lot of time on the course not only this time of year, but in the summer

Madore:” My team is out here every day. They make me schedule practice every day so they don’t have to work harvest, but no they are out here all summer long. Never had to call them never had to make them practice. It is all voluntary and they all have known each other for so long. They enjoy being with each other and they get out here every chance they get.”

The Caribou Vikings team qualified for the states for the first time in a few years. They finished third at the PVC Championship and they are excited to be able to get the experience as a complete team.

(Nickolas Blais):” We are pretty stoked about it. Last year was an unfortunate finish for us. We were so close we were the third team. We had a bad day and missed it by a couple of strokes. The focus this year has been getting to states. All of the boys have worked extremely hard to get us there. To finally make it there with all the competition we had to beat was huge for us.”

The Vikings coach says the team members pretty much live on the golf course.

Blais:” I think I probably played over a thousand holes of golf this summer. You are probably right. Even their parents say they are gone golfing every day of the summer. Their achievement to get to states this year is because of their hard work for sure.”

