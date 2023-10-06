Aroostook Agency on Aging Holds Annual Meeting, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook Agency on Aging, continues to celebrate their 50 years of service to the area. On Thursday morning the Agency hosted their annual meeting.

The meeting brought together administrators, staff, and volunteers to discuss what the agency has done and plans to do to address the needs of the County’s aging population.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate and thank people for what they do to help make our mission possible and hopefully to develop more ambassadors and advocates for what we do in the community, we need all the support we can get. There’s so much history, there’s so much good work, and there’s so much power in the fact that we have the kind of organization and staff and volunteers and supporters that make our mission possible everyday.” says Joy Barresi Saucier – Executive Director, Aroostook Agency on Aging.

Awards were presented to employees and community partners, and the agency said goodbye to Reverend Doctor Kenneth Phelps, who has been President of the Aroostook Agency on Aging for 27 years. He is succeeded by Vice President, Barabra Robertson.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.