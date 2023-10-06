The Calm Before the Storm Tomorrow, with Impacts From Philippe Expected this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some fog to start the day today, sunshine eventually made an appearance going into the afternoon hours. This left us with with a nicer second half of the day, with clear skies lasting into this evening. Cloud cover returns later tonight with humid southerly winds, allowing for more areas of fog to develop during the early morning hours of Friday. Friday ends up being the calm before the storm, with mostly cloudy skies lasting into the afternoon hours. I don’t think we’ll see nearly as much sunshine tomorrow as what we saw today, with cloud cover lasting through the weekend. Shower chances return to the forecast Saturday afternoon with the approaching cold front, however a transfer of energy to Philippe results in steady heavy rainfall Saturday night into Sunday, with gusty winds also possible during the early morning hours of Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing between now and tomorrow morning. This will work to trap mild air over the region, resulting in warmer temperatures tonight into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the mid 50s for most places, with a couple of spots hanging onto the mid and upper 50s. Southerly winds continue to bring humid air into the county, resulting in areas of fog developing during the early morning hours of Friday. Friday starts off with areas of fog, with cloud cover lasting into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The key difference between tomorrow and today will be the increased cloud cover during the day. Tomorrow starts off with areas of fog early, with fog expected to burn off during the mid-morning hours. This will leave us with cloudy skies during the day, with some possible breaks in the clouds late in the day. High temperatures tomorrow will still be able to warm up, even with the lack of sunshine. High temperatures climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places. Southerly winds continue to increase during the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article.

