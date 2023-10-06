Class C State Golf Championship moved to Monday. Three County teams anxious to compete

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Class C State Golf Championship has been moved to Monday. The event was scheduled for Saturday at Natanis in Vassalboro, but the projected weather forecast calling for heavy rain forced the Maine Principals’ Association to postpone the event to Monday. Three County teams will be taking part in the Team competition. The Fort Fairfield Tigers, Hodgdon Hawks and CAHS Panthers will all bring full teams to the championship. Also Michael Bruce of Fort Fairfield is one of the players to watch in the Class C indivudual compeitition. Bruce captured the Aroostook League title and has been one of the top golfers in Class C again this year.

(Michael Bruce):” There’s definitely a little bit of pressure. I try to take as much pressure off as I can, but it is always nerve wracking going in, knowing that you have a chance to win and you feel like you should win.”

The Tigers are still very young and hope to use this year’s success to build for next year. Bruce says the whole team is excited.

Bruce:” it helps everyone on the team knowing they are not going by themself.and they have everyone there to support them.”

The Hodgdon Hawks were the second place team at the Qualifier and first year coach Sam Henderson says they are excited.

(Sam Henderson):” The team hasn’t gone since 2017. We are very excited. I have three freshmen two sophomores and a junior. We are very young very excited about it.”

Henderson says his players are loving the sport and he thinks it is good sign for the future.

Henderson:” Great future ahead of us. they love playing golf and are very excited about it. Golf is new to me. so we are taking it as an adventure and trying to build their confidence. We are trying to build their mental confidence level and become better golfers.”

The CAHS Panthers are the third team to qualifiy. Coach Adam Metzler has led several squads to the States and he said just like every other year the players are excited to be able to compete

(Adam Metzler):” The goals are always at the beginning of the season to make States. That is our focus through the whole year. Every match we look at our score because for the Counties you have to shoot under 400 to make it. Our goal every match is to shoot under that 200 which we did this year. We are really excited to make it and that has been our focus.”

Metzler said there was quite a range of emotion for his team. When the final scoring was done it appeared the Panthers missed out on qualifying by one stroke, but the next morning they were told that three teams qualified for the States and that his team would be going to Natanis.

Metzler:” We were really stoked. The kids were disappointed especially the younger ones and the seniors too because they wanted to make it as a team even though they still made it as individuals. When I let the team know they were beyond excited. They started coming out here even more to get ready for the States.”

The Class D event will tee off on Monday at 11 am on the Arrowhead course.

Bruce:” I would like to do good myself,,because that also helps out the team. I hope the rest of the team can do well too and maybe we can win.”

