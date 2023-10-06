Florida man sentenced to 5 years for Houlton and Bangor area methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced in in U.S. District Court in Bangor Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced 34 year old Rogelio Rios to 60 months followed by four years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. Rios pleaded guilty on April 27, 2023.

According to court records, between May 2018 and July 2018, Rios obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it in locations around Bangor and Houlton through a group of co-conspirators. On July 12, 2018, a truck driven by Rios and in which a co-conspirator was a passenger was stopped by law enforcement in Lincoln. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple grams of methamphetamine and nearly $20,000 in cash in the co-conspirator’s bag.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.

