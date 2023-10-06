Florida man sentenced to 5 years for Houlton and Bangor area methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced in in U.S. District Court in Bangor Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced 34 year old Rogelio Rios to 60 months followed by four years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. Rios pleaded guilty on April 27, 2023.

According to court records, between May 2018 and July 2018, Rios obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it in locations around Bangor and Houlton through a group of co-conspirators. On July 12, 2018, a truck driven by Rios and in which a co-conspirator was a passenger was stopped by law enforcement in Lincoln. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple grams of methamphetamine and nearly $20,000 in cash in the co-conspirator’s bag.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New after-school resource will open in downtown Mars Hill
mars hill
Chaotic Incident At Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill Monday Night
Suspect charged
Incident at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska
The Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings will both travel to Vassalboro for the Class B...
Presque Isle and Caribou golf teams ready for State Championships.
Southern Aroostook businesses discuss overdose death rates and improving local workforce

Latest News

Limestone Community School Outdoor Program at Aroostook State Park
Throwback Thursday - Cost of Potato Production
Throwback Thursday - Cost of Potato Production
Aroostook Agency on Aging Annual Meeting
Aroostook Agency on Aging Holds Annual Meeting, Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Throwback Thursday - Cost of Potato Production
Throwback Thursday - Cost of Potato Production