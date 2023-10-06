Greatest Impacts from Philippe Arrive Late Tomorrow, Fall-like Feel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday evening everyone. After a day with mainly cloudy skies, all eyes will be on what is now Post Tropical Cyclone Philippe which looks to impact the region late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Breaking down some of the key takeaways for what we can expect from Philippe, the greatest risk will remain flooding due to the fact that we will see a good amount of rain in a short period of time. We are still monitoring the threat for gusty winds also during the same time period.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our weather setup remains active this evening with two systems on our doorstep. We have tropical storm Philippe sitting out in the Atlantic well towards our south. The good news is it is actively weakening as it tracks its way up the coastline and encounters cooler ocean temperatures. The upper level low pressure system that sits to our west is also starting to become a bit less organized allowing some of the showers ahead of it to dissipate. These two systems will eventually exit the region in time for the second half of the weekend however our weather pattern will likely remain unsettled.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you this evening, cloud cover will continue to linger. It will very likely be a similar setup to what we saw today, where any breaks I do foresee within the cloud cover will be quickly filled back in. This will carry over through the morning hours of tomorrow with less of a risk for rain at that point. The morning will likely be the driest part of the daytime for any of your outdoor plans. The cloud cover will work in our favor to keep our overnight lows well above average for this time of year into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Estimated Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Breaking down tomorrow for you, highs will likely only reach the mid to upper 60s. Any rain we do see throughout the late morning and early afternoon will be in the form of some lighter scattered activity. Rain starts to fill in by the late afternoon and early evening initially only for points west associated with that upper level low sitting to the west right now. The heaviest of rain from Philippe will arrive late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This will likely be when we see the greatest risk for flooding. The current outlooks expects us to see between one and two inches of rain between the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. Most of the rain will lift out of the region by the time we get further into the morning reducing us to some lighter bands of rain.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other aspect within this storm will be the wind gusts and that will mainly be centered towards areas bordering New Brunswick. That is why the National Weather Service has placed the eastern half of the county into a wind advisory through 10 am on Sunday. Those parts of the county can expect gusts upwards of 45 mph at times. So this will also bring up the possibility for some localized power outages as well.

Our highs go back to the average high mark on Sunday with rain tapering leaving us with the cloud cover. Most of the region can expect highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

