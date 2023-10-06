Increasing Clouds Today Ahead of Impacts from Philippe This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. We definitely have a lot to talk about weather wise today as we are watching what is now tropical storm Philippe to provide some impacts here locally this weekend. Before we get to that, we are off to more of a cloudy start this morning as a result of two systems approaching the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, there are a lot of forcing mechanisms leading us to how this will play out. Because we have another upper level low pressure system approaching from the west in addition to Philippe, I expect the greatest risk this weekend to be the possibility for flooding. For the time being, cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day as we stay caught in between both systems.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

The cloud cover will keep our high temperatures this afternoon just shy of the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover will continue to stretch across the region. While a few breaks in the clouds are possible I do think clouds will be quick to fill back in. Some of us may be lucky to pick up on a glimpse of some filtered areas of sunshine particularly during the lunchtime hours. By mid to late evening, all of us will be blanketed in the cloud cover resulting in overcast conditions overall. The good news about the cloud cover is that it will work in our favor to keep our overnight lows well above average only falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

While tomorrow’s highs stay above average they will be slightly cooler compared to what we can expect this afternoon. Most areas will struggle to get past the middle 60s. Tomorrow will likely be the better of the two days this weekend based on the fact that a lot of the showers we will see during the early morning and afternoon will be mainly light and scattered in nature.

Philippe Key Takeaways (WAGM)

Breaking down some of the impacts we will see from Philippe over the weekend, as of right now the greatest impacts will be centered towards late Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. The key difference between what we saw last month with Lee and what we can expect with this system is that it is expected to weaken by quite a bit as it passes over cooler ocean waters up the east coast resulting in us seeing more of the remnants of the storm. In addition to the risk for flooding, we will have the possibility of picking up some localized wind gusts. Based on the current track of this system, winds appear to be less of a risk, with the highest gusts being in areas to the south.

I’ll have more updates on Philippe for you on tonight’s newscasts and throughout the weekend. Have a great day!

