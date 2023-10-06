Potato Picker’s Special Successfully Wraps Up Season

pickers (wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A bittersweet day as we conclude this year’s Potato Picker’s Special. But it was a fun show. Bug thanks to today’s guests, Ruth Ann Weeks of the Caribou Ecumenical Food Pantry & Dixie Shaw of Catholic Charities Maine.

Here are today’s winners:

Farm Crew: Hemphill Farms

Harvest Trivia Winners: Phil Hanson and Phillip Hanson Jr.

Harvest Memory Winners: Dylan D. & Karsen Page:

Please contact the station to find out how to retrieve your gifts.

We just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made this year’s Picker’s Special EXTRA SPECIAL!

LONG POST ALERT!!!

Thank you to all the live guests for getting up and sharing your insights, knowledge and all things potato & ag industry. Thank you to all farm crews, all the viewers who sent in Harvest Memory photos, everyone who called in for Harvest Trivia, our in house volunteers (Judge Bernie O’Mara, Kelly O’mara, Belen D., Liz Legasse, and Kelly Basely) our in house sales, production and engineer team of Jennifer O., Bernie L., Patti D., Bryan L., Brett Lovely, Stew Legasse, Travis Thibeault, Sue Cyr for making sure each winner got their gifts, Kelly Landeen for set decor...and everyone in between who helped make this dream team of a show machine work well. And mostly a HUGE THANK YOU to all our sponsors for their commitment, support and enthusiasm in making this show happen and bringing it to our viewers. We so appreciate all of you.

Thank you Pineland Farms, United Ag & Turf, Outlaw Mowing Inc., Brookeville Lime, Beauregard Equipment, Cary Medical Center, Agrical Inc., McCrum, Coastal Auto Parts NAPA, Dana’s Auto Sales, Spudnik, and our food sponsor Tim Horton’s. Thank you!

See y’all next year!!!!

