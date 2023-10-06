Throwback Thursday - Cost of Potato Production

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

When it comes to farming, especially in the potato-rich fields of Aroostook County, understanding the cost of production is critical. That’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

Farming is more than a profession; it’s a way of life here in Aroostook County. It’s not just a game of planting and harvesting; it’s a complex equation involving investments, expenses, and a constantly shifting market. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1982 where WAGM Reporter John Logan brought us an in-depth look at the economics behind potato farming.

Cost of production $1175 per acre. It’s a very elusive figure in raising potato crops and that figure varies from grower to grower depending on investments, depreciation, taxes, et cetera.

Bob Thompson of Farm Credit service, Agrifacts department has done a comparative analysis of several farm operations he feels fairly shows the cost to production for a roasted potato growers.

“It has indicated to us that the cost of cost of production has gotten substantially about 51% of the annualized is out about 13 percent, per year since 1978 to 1981 course this 1981 The cost and all different funds weren’t too much of the variance from small, large and all farms.

The big significance was to some of the farms can generate the kind of money they need to out of the crop and yields vary substantially as well. The biggest expense has varied in one category and over four years has been fuel since about 150% and the lowest has been labor, which is 20% and seed, fertilizer and the others fall somewhere In between there.

The bottom line laid out in all farms that there was a slight loss, not too bad as some losses that we’ve been accustomed to saying in the late 70s, but roughly A little over $12,000, which figures out about $87.00 an acre and about $0.32 on the biggest thing that I think that saved us from having more substantial losses this past Year in 81 crop. Was the fact that they had better years than we’ve been accustomed to in the past years compared to last year was almost certainly way better than a year Ago. "

Thompson’s analysis shows that there is a percentage of growers who always seem to make money each year. In 1981, these farmers showed 141 dollars Net earnings per acre and 11% return on equity. Also these farmers realized the 16 cent per hundred rate income advantage on every hundred rated potato sold. Also interestingly, out of seven top farms, four were processor growers, 2 or table stock one was seed. Thompson said the question isn’t where you market the crop, but how

John Logan News Line 8

And coming up on this week’s Follow Up Friday, Rothery Sullivan will take a look at what the cost of production is for Potato Farmers in the 2020s

