Senator Susan Collins becomes 15th person to receive the Naval Heritage Award

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAGM) - U.S. Senator Susan Collins becomes the 15th person to ever win the Naval Heritage Award.

The prestigious award is given to Americans who have demonstrated significant support for the nation’s Sea Service. According to a press release from Senator Collins’ office, she was selected for her years of dedication to ensure the U.S. Navy’s strength, for securing funding to increase fleet destroyers, and for modernizing public shipyards in Maine.

“Senator Susan Collins’ advocacy for a strong Navy and a robust national defense has been instrumental in giving our warfighters the tools they need to protect our nation and our families,” stated BIW President Chuck Krugh. “Her support for the shipbuilders of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works encourages us to continue to produce the highest-quality surface combatants that deserve their Bath-built-is-best-built reputation. It’s a standard of excellence that Senator Collins embodies in all the work that she does for our state and our country.”

In her acceptance speech for the award, Senator Collins expressed that her father’s service and mentorship inspired her work over the years. “How well I remember his taking me to the Memorial Day Parade in our hometown of Caribou, Maine, where he would hoist me high on his shoulders so that I could see our veterans march by,” Senator Collins said.

Senator Collins expressed pride for the historical impact the State of Maine has had on the nations Sea Service. “As you can tell I’m very proud of my state’s Maritime history and contributions to the U.S. Navy,” she remarked.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the current Vice Chief of Naval Operations, presented Senator Collins with the Naval Heritage Award on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. According to the Navy Memorial website, the award is presented to those “whose lives and career exemplify the core value of Honor, Courage and Commitment.”

