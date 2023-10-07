Updates on Impacts From Philippe

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Saturday. We are just a couple hours away from some of the impacts we will see from what is now Post-Tropical Philippe. Even though this system has weakened, there will be some impacts going through the overnight hours of tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

I still foresee the greatest threat from this to be that risk for flooding. The entire county has been placed in an areal flood advisory through 2 pm tomorrow. This is due to the fact that we do have a stronger low pressure system to our west looking to bring some additional rain to the region and the fact that we will see a good amount of rain in short period of time.

WPC Excessive Rain (WAGM)

The Weather Prediction Center has also placed the state into a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall going into this evening.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

The bulk of the rain is expected to fall between midnight and two am based on current computer models. Most of the region can expect between 1 and 2 inches. You will want to be mindful of any potential ponding on the roadways traveling tomorrow. If you do encounter any flooded roadways make sure you seek an alternate route as you may not know how deep a puddle may be. It’s important to also make sure storm drains are cleared to allow for some of the water to drain.

Expected Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other concern with this system will be the potential for gusty winds. This will also occur during the same time frame, but based on how this has been tracking, this will only be centered towards the eastern half of the county. That is also where we have wind advisories in place through 10 am tomorrow. Gusts will be up to 45 mph mainly between 12 am and 2am. It’s also important to make sure any fall decorations you have outside are secured as well as any outdoor furniture you do have outdoors. Some localized power outages are also possible.

For more on Philippe, tune in to this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening and stay safe everyone!

