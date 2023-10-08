Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Parson St. and State Road. On October 7th, the Presque Isle police department was on the scene and identified the two drivers as William Ofria and Nichole Martin.

After investigation, Ofria was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants while driving.

Martin was transported to AR Gould ER in Presque Isle and later died from the injuries. Ofria was transported to Aroostook County Jail with the additional charge of manslaughter and was not afforded bail.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.