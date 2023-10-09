Fall Weather Returns, Some Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Weekend Rain Totals (WAGM)

Good Monday morning everyone. We certainly saw a good amount of rain over the weekend as a result of post tropical Philippe. looking at some of the rainfall totals we picked up on across the region, totals did vary based on how this system did track. The highest total did come out of Fort Kent picking up 2.21 inches. Even the western half of the county picked up over two inches. In addition to the rainfall we also had some localized higher wind gusts. The highest wind gusts were between 40 and 45 mph and that was mainly centered towards the eastern half of the county.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at this Morning’s Weather Setup, things have slightly calmed down. While Philippe has exited the region, we have a few weaker disturbances known as troughs that will keep our weather pattern more unsettled this week. Based on current computer model trends, the low pressure system sitting to our north and west in Canada will stall out. Not every day will be a total washout weather wise, but there will be plenty chances for showers.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We return back to a fall-like feel with our temperatures this afternoon eventually reaching the mid to upper 50s. While there will be a few chances for showers this morning, we will mainly see more of a mix of sun and clouds developing. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover sticks around for the vast majority of us going through the morning. A few showers are possible just after the morning commute mainly centered towards points south. Once we head into the afternoon, we transition to some filtered areas of sunshine and drier conditions. This will result in partly to mostly cloudy conditions overall tonight. Tomorrow morning will be a very similar setup to what we saw this morning where we start the morning off with cloud cover initially. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We spend another day tomorrow with highs into the mid to upper 50s. While it will be another day with some cloud cover possible, I do expect the daytime to remain dry with limited chances for showers. That will result in partly sunny skies overall.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great start to your week!

