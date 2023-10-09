Houlton shelter speaks out about animal abuse in Aroostook County

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Animal abuse and neglect rates are high in Aroostook County, with most of the shelters being at capacity. Out of the hundreds of animals currently in shelters, many of them are victims of abuse.

The story of Hope the dog, an animal that died at the hands of animal abuse, is not a rare one, according to staff at the Houlton Humane Society.

Those who want to help can do so by fostering animals or raising money for your local shelter, says CJ Virgie, the manager of the Houlton Humane Society. “Get out there and help the shelter fundraise money. Money is the key. Shelters have vet bills just like everybody else – they have electric, heat, everything,” Virgie explains.

In addition to maintenance costs, the shelter’s vet bills for animals that are victims of extreme abuse can be a large expense. Some animals require medical care that can cost the shelter thousands of dollars. Virgie spoke of a dog that had large medical bills due to being hit by a car. The dog had to frequently be brought to Bangor for medical treatment. “We had a dog that was brought to us with two broken legs,” she says. “That dog was over $3,000 after all said and done.”

However, money won’t solve all issues. The Houlton Humane Society says that they, along with all other no-kill shelters, are limited by the capacity of animals they can take in. Because of this, Virgie encourages people to neuter and spay their animals. “I got a call the other day – 30 cats in one home. 30. 19 of them are kittens and the rest are cats, and most of the females are pregnant,” Virgie explains. “Spay and neuter would have stopped that, and they’re all suffering.”

Shelters in Maine continue to find ways to rescue animals, ensure their safety and find them their forever homes - however, many rely on their communities to raise funds and take care of the animals, too.

