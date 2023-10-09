Humane society hosts memorial for Hope the dog

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton Humane Society held a memorial for Hope the dog, who was a female boxer that died at the hands of animal abuse.

The memorial, which was held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, included a reading of Hope’s eulogy, an original song performance written for Hope, and the reading of an animal welfare statement about animal abuse in Maine.

Carmen Kimball, one of Hope’s foster parents, spoke about her experience with Hope. Kimball was Hope’s foster parent for the last couple of weeks of her life. “She was just such a beacon of light and of hope, which is why she got her name,” Kimball said.

In addition to speaking about Hope’s experience, Kimball read the animal welfare statement. “While Maine boasts stunning landscapes and rich natural heritage, it also bears the weight of a hidden crisis that affects the voiceless members of our community: our animals,” Kimball read. “The scourge of animal abuse, neglect and abandonment tarnishes our reputation as a caring and compassionate society.”

CJ Virgie, the manager of the Houlton Humane Society, explains that the memorial was held to raise awareness for animals in Hope’s situation. “Today’s memorial is all about bringing awareness, which is the most important thing,” Virgie says. “Laws – we got the laws, we just need enforcers. We need animal welfare to step up. . . I know Hope is grateful – I know she is. Certain times the wind blew and I’m sure that was her.”

More than 30 people attended the memorial and community members contributed artwork to Hope’s memorial display. Hope’s remains will be the first of the shelter’s animals to be buried at the newly constructed William J Hallal Pet Cemetery at the Humane Society.

