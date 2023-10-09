Maine Credit Union’s First Ever Festival to End Hunger Event

Mars HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Folks gathered at Bigrock Mountain for festivities and to help support the Ending Hunger Campaign. Maine Credit Union hosted their first-ever festival to end hunger over the weekend. The money earned from the event will go to the Aroostook Area Agency On Aging, the Meals on Wheels Program, and multiple food pantries up and down Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Aroostook County.

Dan Bagley and Jamie Atcheson are both committee members of Maine Credit Union’s campaign to end hunger.

Bagley said “There is food insecurity in all of our communities that we have branches in. And we just looked at each other and said, “How can we better impact the cause of reducing that food insecurity.” So here we are going into winter, times are tough. we just thought this would be a fun way to help raise some money and impact that cause.”

Folks helped to support the cause and had some fun in the process. Aroostook local, Martha Stewart was at the event as a supporter of the cause to end hunger.

Stewart said, “The weather cleared up. The food is good. The music is great. It’s beautiful to be near a mountain”

Atcheson said, “We have food trucks here. We have some local bands playing. We have an auction going. We have a 50/50 raffle going. We also have of course a great fire pit to enjoy and we also do have a beer garden to enjoy and it’s quite a festive event to enjoy. Fall foliage is at its peak”

The silent auction stayed active. James Collins made several bids on something special.

Collins said, “Well I really want an electric scooter.”

The goal for the event was to raise at least 10,000 dollars. Bagely said they raised double before the festival started.

Bagley said, “We had over 20,000 dollars in sponsorships before we even started the event. So we do have some costs. We’re not sure exactly where it’ll end up. But the businesses of Aroostook really stepped up and we appreciate that.”

Maine Credit Union hopes to make this an annual event for years to come.

