Oktoberfest at Legacy Ranch

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - It was a fun weekend of games and challenges for many who attended Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest was held at Legacy Ranch in Mars Hill. It’s the third time the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce has hosted their annual Oktoberfest.

Executive director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, LaNiece Sirois said, “We try to really just showcase whatever we can bring for an event to that community so families can get together and the community can get together and have a great time.”

Folks gathered to play games, try locally made drinks, and be with friends and family.

Sirois said, “We have all our local breweries and wineries here for tasting and lots of games going on so people are having a great time.”

Oktoberfest participant, Paige McHatten said, “I’m a University of Maine student and I’m currently on fall break so I decided to come visit home for the next few days and I was lucky enough that Oktoberfest was going on. So I’m here with my parents and my best friend.”

Outside people played corn hole, pool, chess, and checkers among other games. However, it was the competitions that drew the most attention.

Sirois said, “We just finished with a keg toss. We are going to have a sausage toss. A stein-holding game where you hold the steins out, the longest person wins and then of course the costume contest is what we will end with.”

Rachel Palmer had a high score of 27.6 feet for the women’s keg toss competition.

Palmer said, “You pick up the keg and you toss it as far as you can and I got the furthest”

Whether folks went home with the prized steins awarded to them in competition or not, those who attended Oktoberfest did have a good time.

McHatten said, “It’s just wonderful, It’s great to see the county rally”

Sirois said, “We love to bring events to our communities.”

Sirois said she’s excited for the fourth annual Oktoberfest next year.

