Some Clouds this Evening, Better Chance for Sunshine Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday evening everyone. It was more of an unsettled day weather wise with some areas picking up on some scattered light showers. Once we did break from the showers, there were a few periods of sunshine and limited cloud cover. However, the clouds and showers did prevent our high temperatures from reaching the 60 degree mark in most places.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at this Evening’s Weather Setup, we don’t have any major systems in close proximity to the region, but we do have a weaker disturbance known as a trough. That is what sparked the showers this morning and into the early afternoon. This stems off of a stronger system sitting in Northern Canada which based on current computer model trends will keep our weather pattern a bit more unsettled throughout the work week.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Lows this evening will eventually fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s depending on where you are in the region. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover becomes a bit more limited resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies overall. Shower chances will be sparse. Areas that do pick up on more of a clearing will have a better chance of seeing more patchy areas of fog forming due to the presence of moisture remaining in the atmosphere. This will also result in a very similar setup to what we saw early this morning where some cloud cover advances into the region to start.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The fall-like feel continues with highs tomorrow once again reaching the mid to upper 50s struggling to reach the 60 degree mark. It will be a better day with more chances for seeing the sunshine. A clearing line will start to develop from the west to the east as soon as we head into the mid to late morning. However, cloud cover will look to slowly increase again by the mid to late day transitioning us to more of a mix of sun and clouds overall. Cloudy skies will remain the trend going into the mid to late evening hours.

