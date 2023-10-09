Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Wildcats are still celebrating the school’s first ever State Golf Title.

The Wildcats won the class B Championship on Friday and Coach Matt Madore says his players stayed focused all day.

(Matt Madore):” Every single one of our top four guys finished strong. My number five guy Owen MacKinnon was battling illness all week and didn’t have a lot of stamina, but he came in with a 79. That completely flipped the board as everyone thought that Freeport won the match, but Owen’s scored turned it upside down and vaulted us to the win.”

(Owen MacKinnon):” It feels really good. Everyone on the team knew what needed to be done. It was just a matter of doing it.”

(Grant Stubbs):” It feels great. We have all been trying to win the last couple of years. We have all been pushing ourselves to shoot that low.”

It was a great year for the Cats as the group seniors put up low numbers all season, but their performance at the states could have been their best performance of the year

Madore:” We were 338 at JATO Highlands which is a much easier golf course and we were 15 shots better at the States. The preparation all year playing that golf course quite a few times over the summer was exactly what we need to put us over the edge.”

Owen MacKinnon and Grant Stubbs both shots in the 70′s to lead the way. MacKinnon just stayed focused throughout the round and Stubbs back nine was the difference for him.

MacKinnon :” I was just really focused on every stroke just looking for the green.”

Stubbs:” I was already seven over and I knew I had to dial it in since it was my last ever high school match. That really put a spark in my to shoot that low on the back with a 35.”

Stubbs says there is always pressure to perform well, but he knew that his teammates would also pick up the slack.

Stubbs:” I didn’t feel much pressure. I knew my teammates had my back either way, but it feels good shooting that 78 either way.”

