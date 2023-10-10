Businesses begin to recover from Houlton fire

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A fire at the Houlton Airport industrial park destroyed the worksite of three local businesses. Fortunately some were able to move to a new location.

Pink Gavel Auctions, previously known as HSC Auctions, relocated to downtown Houlton. In addition to moving, the business has changed name and ownership. “I’ve changed the name and I’m going to keep it going,” says Amy Carmichael, the new owner of Pink Gavel Auctions.

HSC Auctions was formed in 2012 and was based in the Houlton Airport Industrial park. They sell their items nation-wide, with roughly 40% of their sales shipping out of Aroostook County. When a fire hit and destroyed all of their inventory, the owner sold the businesses to office manager Carmichael.

“The damage was awful,” recounts Carmichael. “There was so much loss. We were at the fullest we’ve ever been . . . we had great merchandise, beautiful antiques, and when that fire hit we lost everything.”

Carmichael says that the business had filled most of the 10,000-square-foot space with items for auction. According to Carmichael, the business had been stocking up on items throughout the summer and spring so that they would have enough to last through the winter. The fire destroyed all of the items in their possession. “The financial hit has been really, really impacted us a lot,” Carmichael says. “I’m basically starting over.

A lot was lost in the fire, both financially and historically due to the precious antiques that were inside the building. “There was a lot of historical pieces in the building – beautiful Windsor chairs, high boy antique dressers . . . we had just acquired beautiful antiques that were in this home,” Carmichael explains.

Despite the loss Carmichael is hopeful for the future, and says she believes the business will land on its feet due to the support she has had from her customers and the community. “So many reached out to me worried that I wasn’t going to keep continuing after the fire happened, and they’ve all been so supportive,” says Carmichael.

Two other businesses were affected by the fire: Family Roots, a marijuana dispensary, and Tiny Homes of Maine, a tiny home manufacturer. Family Roots declined to comment on the effects of the fire, but Tiny Homes of Maine assured that their business is recovering from the loss.

Tiny Homes have relocated to a new building in Dyer Brook, a facility they were already planning on moving into this month. The owners are currently updating the new building to make it a suitable workspace and expect to be back in business on October 30, 2023.

Tiny Homes suffered a great loss in the fire, losing their inventory, tools, and equipment, including four homes that were in production. According to Corinne Watson, one of the owners of Tiny Homes, many of the tools were not covered by insurance, and no insurance claims have been settled as of yet.

Watson says that she has felt support from the community. In fact, OP Box, a drop-off donation site, ran a tool drive to support Tiny Homes at the end of September. Additionally, Watson says that the local community in Dyer Brook has been “super encouraging”.

Although these businesses experienced great loss from the fire, they are persevering and are hopeful they will recover with the help of the community.

