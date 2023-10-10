Dense Fog to Start, More Sunshine Possible Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Dense Fog Advisory (WAGM)

Good Tuesday morning everyone. We are dealing with some limited visibility across parts of the region this morning due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere and the fact that we have seen skies begin to clear out. As a result the National Weather Service has placed the eastern half of the county into a dense fog advisory through 9 am. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads and give yourself plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you. This is also a good reminder to refrain from using your high beams in your car as that can actually reduce your visibility even further.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The other story this week will be our unsettled stretch of weather continuing from what we had seen over the weekend with Philippe. We will have plenty chances for showers throughout the week, but its worth noting that not every day will be a total washout. Most days will be spent with some isolated to scattered showers. Most of these shower chances will stem from some minor disturbances known as a trough. However they won’t be strong enough to cool off our high temperatures.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs today will spend another day hovering near the average high mark. Most areas will reach the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you, fog will likely take a while to burn off based on the fact that temperatures on the cooler side this morning. The best chance for seeing more of the full sunshine will likely be centered towards the late morning and early afternoon. This will likely also be when we eventually reach our high temperatures. The sunshine will be short lived because once we head into late afternoon and early evening clouds are expected to increase again. During that point, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a few isolated showers developing. That will also result in our overnight lows falling back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

While tomorrow’s highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 50s again, we will see more cloud cover blanketing the region and will see a better chance for isolated to scattered showers developing. That will result in a mainly cloudy day overall.

Tropical Outlook (WAGM)

With just under two months left in the hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of concern in the southern Atlantic just off the coast of Africa. Based on the current outlook it does have a good chance of becoming our next named system which would be Sean.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.