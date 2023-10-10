Dense Fog to Start, More Sunshine Possible Late

Vanessa’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Vanessa's Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Dense Fog Advisory
Dense Fog Advisory(WAGM)

Good Tuesday morning everyone. We are dealing with some limited visibility across parts of the region this morning due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere and the fact that we have seen skies begin to clear out. As a result the National Weather Service has placed the eastern half of the county into a dense fog advisory through 9 am. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads and give yourself plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you. This is also a good reminder to refrain from using your high beams in your car as that can actually reduce your visibility even further.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

The other story this week will be our unsettled stretch of weather continuing from what we had seen over the weekend with Philippe. We will have plenty chances for showers throughout the week, but its worth noting that not every day will be a total washout. Most days will be spent with some isolated to scattered showers. Most of these shower chances will stem from some minor disturbances known as a trough. However they won’t be strong enough to cool off our high temperatures.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Highs today will spend another day hovering near the average high mark. Most areas will reach the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you, fog will likely take a while to burn off based on the fact that temperatures on the cooler side this morning. The best chance for seeing more of the full sunshine will likely be centered towards the late morning and early afternoon. This will likely also be when we eventually reach our high temperatures. The sunshine will be short lived because once we head into late afternoon and early evening clouds are expected to increase again. During that point, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a few isolated showers developing. That will also result in our overnight lows falling back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

While tomorrow’s highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 50s again, we will see more cloud cover blanketing the region and will see a better chance for isolated to scattered showers developing. That will result in a mainly cloudy day overall.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WAGM)

With just under two months left in the hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of concern in the southern Atlantic just off the coast of Africa. Based on the current outlook it does have a good chance of becoming our next named system which would be Sean.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
Festival to End Hunger at Bigrock.
Maine Credit Union’s First Ever Festival to End Hunger Event
Florida man sentenced to 5 years for Houlton and Bangor area methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy
The Presque Isle Wildcats claim the school's first State Team Golf Championship.
Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title

Latest News

Vanessa's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 10-10-23 am
Observed Highs
Some Clouds this Evening, Better Chance for Sunshine Tomorrow
Vanessa's Monday Evening Forecast
Weather on the Web 10-9-23 pm
Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 10-9-23 am