Family with County connections living in Israel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -At least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict, this according to President Joe Biden earlier today. Others have been taken hostage. Kelly O’Mara spoke with a man, with County ties, who is in Tel Aviv right now with his wife and their pup. He is there to attend Tel Aviv University to get his masters in Disaster and emergency management. Arriving last Wednesday, he would not have guessed he would soon be living in a Country at war.

“We were woken up Saturday morning, early Saturday morning by sirens and shortly thereafter by explosions...that’s what started it.” Larry French is describing what he, his wife Daphne and their pup coco experienced as attacks began on Israel Saturday morning. French was supposed to start school at Tel Aviv University this week, as he is pursing his masters in disaster emergency management. The French family arrived in Tel Aviv, where they will be living for the next year, just last Wednesday...only a few days before a war would be declared and their plans changed.

“Our landlord at the place we’re staying right now didn’t really go through the safety procedures, didn’t tell us where the bomb shelter was because they haven’t needed it in so long, so he’s texting us while we were trying to figure out what to do Saturday morning on where to go. Then Saturday afternoon, we tried to go to a dog park that’s just down the street from us and the sirens went off while we were in the dog park and we were like, do we run home. So we were going down the street finding other people who would wave us into their apartment and into someone else’s building and into their bomb shelter.” says French.

French was told that from the time he hears the siren, he and his family have 90 seconds to get inside a bomb shelter. He says many of the homes have these shelters and the community has come together to ensure everyone is safe.

“If someone’s on the street and needs to get to a shelter quickly, apartment after apartment the front doors are left open. And any time we’re anywhere and there’s a siren, everybody in the vicinity starts looking close and we all just go there. We’ve been to a couple of shelters that are not our own and everyone has been very welcoming and we’ve taken our dog to shelters that are not our own and people are very welcoming to whoever needs it. Our philosophy has been we’ll just follow everybody else and we know that somebody will very quickly explain where we need to go and where we need to go to get safe.” according to French.

While language has been a bit of a barrier, especially for reading signs, French says most people speak English and have been willing to help. He says the most common reaction from the local people to learning he’s an American in Israel is surprise, but French says, they have been welcoming and accommodating, checking in on him and his wife to make sure they are ok. Some supplies are limited as everyone has been encouraged to have 72 hours worth of food and water supplies.

French says, “We went to three different grocery stores and couldn’t find bottled water. We finally found bottled water at a store that said they aren’t selling the bottled water that they have. We did eventually find water. We are seeing a lot of basic supplies are in shorter supply as people are starting to gather those things. We’re not really concerned about a lack of supplies, but we are thinking about ensuring we always have a back up supply in the house.”

Classes have been postponed at Tel Aviv University. For now, the plan is to stay in Israel and French hopes classes will resume soon, however should the need arise, they do have an escape plan.

“We are in Central Israel, so we are the furthest away from the places of danger. So, we’re staying for now, we’re closely monitoring the situation. We do have the means and a plan to leave if we need to. Our biggest concern right now is just that some airlines are limiting flights in and out of Israel, so if there through that. But we are in communications with folks who are working to help us make the best decision. We feel like we really know the plan to maintain our safety and we will do that until it’s no longer safe for us to be here.” says French.

A member of French’s family here in the County, his sister Vicki French Bickford, gave this statement on behalf of the family, saying, “It’s hard knowing my brother is over in Israel right now, but our mother and I trust him to keep himself and his wife safe.”

Through all of this, French says he and his wife have really appreciated the support they have received from County folks. He says they are certainly feeling the loneliness, isolation and anxiety of not knowing when the next siren will go off, requiring them to get to a bomb shelter quickly. This includes their dog Coco, who he says is also showing some signs of anxiety. He says he is thankful for the prayers and support and he plans to do some updates for family and friends to let people know that he and his family are safe. We of course hope he and his family remain safe.

