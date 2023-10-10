Follow Up Friday - Cost of Potato Production

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some farms are wrapping up their harvest, while others still have crops in the ground. In this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard took us back to 1982 where potato production costs were increasing. This week’s Follow up Friday looks at how these costs are continuing to rise and if potato farming is as profitable as it was in the 1980s.

In 1982 potato farmers were seeing a 12% return on their crop investments. However, 40 years later, in 2022 this return has decreased to 7%, largely due to increasing production costs across the board.

Ghent Holdsworth, a senior loan officer at Farm Credit East, says that in the last few years there has been a significant increase in production costs for potato growers. “From between 2020-2022, which is the most recent year of numbers that we would have, the gross cost of production has gone up by approximately $700 an acre, or about 23%,” Holdsworth says.

This 23% increase in costs over the last few years has been caused by several factors, the largest one being fuel. Many production costs are impacted by fuel including fertilizer, transportation, freight, and chemical costs. “The cost of fuel between 2020 and 2022 is up about 80%,” explains Holdsworth. “That kind of trickles down to most of the other costs we see.”

In the last 40 years the average cost per acre has quadrupled, while the average acre return has just more than doubled. This means that farmers are taking home a smaller percentage than they did 40 years ago. “[Potato producers see] about $378 an acre average return, which, obviously is good to be profitable,” Holdsworth clarifies, “but when you actually take that and look at it based on the investment that our growers have to make, it only comes out to about a 7% return on investment.”

Holdsworth says a 7% return is very low, especially considering the risks growers face. He says that such a small profit margin means that if something goes wrong, growers can lose money quickly. “Not only is it very difficult to get into modern agriculture today . . . but also given that margin, or that relatively small margin, it just makes every year a very risky year,” Holdsworth explains.

Additionally, there are some costs that growers face today that were not present 40 years ago, such as fumigation. “[Fumigation] is a process basically where a chemical is applied to the ground to help reduce some of the soil born organisms that are in the soil, and it helps to increase the overall production,” according to Holdsworth.

The cost of growing potatoes is continuing to rise, and the potato growing industry has become riskier due to low profit margins. However, Holdsworth says monitoring this data allows farmers to have a better understanding of the costs around growing potatoes and gives them information on how to price their product to remain profitable.

