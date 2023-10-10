Gloomy Weather Continues this Week, with Isolated Shower Chances also in the Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had quite the foggy start to the day with areas of dense fog stretching up and down the eastern half of the county. We eventually saw fog lift late in the morning, allowing for some sunshine to make an appearance late morning into the afternoon hours. It wasn’t all blue skies and sunshine, with fair weather clouds returning during the afternoon hours, along with some isolated sprinkles providing enough to make surfaces wet before this evening. Showers are once again possible during the early morning hours of Wednesday, with most of the shower activity wrapping up before sunrise Wednesday morning. The pattern remains unsettled through the end of the work week into the weekend, with multiple systems providing chances for showers through early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing from what we’re seeing outside this evening. This will eventually leave us with mostly cloudy skies during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Shower chances begin to move into the region during the early morning hours of Wednesday, resulting in a few hours of light to moderate showers over the eastern half of the county. We’ll eventually see showers wrap up over the state of Maine just after sunrise tomorrow, with cloud cover expected to linger for much of the day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off closer to average. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the forecast going into Wednesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

After showers taper off early tomorrow morning, some breaks in the clouds are possible during the morning hours. These breaks in the clouds aren’t expected to last long, with cloud cover filling in for everyone during the afternoon hours. This will leave us with a gloomy and cooler second half of the day, before shower chances return to the forecast once again tomorrow night. Showers are still expected to be light in nature, with scattered activity expected through Thursday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Even with the cloud cover in place, temperatures will still be able to warm up closer to average thanks to southerly winds bringing warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.