Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead
Houlton shelter speaks out about animal abuse in Aroostook County
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
The Presque Isle Wildcats claim the school's first State Team Golf Championship.
Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title
Festival to End Hunger at Bigrock.
Maine Credit Union’s First Ever Festival to End Hunger Event