Man with County ties in Israel, arrives days before war declared.

ISRAEL (WAGM) - A man with County ties and his wife moved to Israel last week. Larry French, his wife Daphne and dog Coco arrived in Tel Aviv last Wednesday. Larry will be attending Tel Aviv University to pursue a masters degree in disaster and emergency management. Saturday morning he and his wife were woken up by sirens, telling them to get to a bomb shelter immediately. Sirens continued through the day Saturday and even through today. Once the siren sounds, French says there are just 90 seconds to get to the bomb shelter. He adds, even though the conflict is some distance away at this point, they can still hear and even feel the explosions.

“We can hear explosions that are miles away. We have an app that tells us whenever there’s red alerts anywhere in the country and we can get a red alert for Jerusalem for example and we can hear those explosions. Those that are really close to us we can clearly hear. We had instances on Saturday and today where like the windows will shake from them and we can clearly feel and hear them. And then when we have them really close to us, when we’re in the bomb shelter, we can feel them, even though it’s a cement room. So there’s definitely times we can hear and feel them.” says French.

French and his wife are planning to stay in the country for now, but do have escape plans should the need arise.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.