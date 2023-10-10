Medical Monday: Pain Management Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In part two of a two part series on pain management Vanessa Symonick shows us some additional ways to alleviate pain following a visit from your doctor in this week’s Medical Monday.

Pain can be difficult for any patient to manage. Dr. Walter Wofford a physiatrist in the orthopedics practice at AR Gould says doctors can prescribe medications to help alleviate the pain.

Dr. Walter Wofford: " Nerve pain side of things, typically, you’re not gonna find those things at a pharmacy. So that’s gonna be drugs like Gabapentin, Pregabalin also known as Lyrica that you can take, you’ll see on TV occasionally these days.”

He says one reason those medications are not available over the counter is because they can come with some risks.

Wofford: " There are often side effects associated with those medications which is why we are more involved and they’re not typically over the counter. It’s not that they’re addictive or develop as many problems like narcotics, but it has more to do with the side effects and making sure the patient understands what the risks of those medicines are”.

Some of those side effects he says can include sedation which means that the medication will make you drowsy after taking it. It can also cause swelling. With older patients it can also sometimes be associated with a change in memory. When it comes to alleviating the pain via surgery, he says it’s not as common, but there are guidelines that a doctor will look for before taking that approach.

Wofford: " Often what we’re looking for to head towards surgery is not just a pain syndrome as weird as that sounds. But also, loss of reflexes, loss of sensation that’s persistent in a limb, so that you feel touch on one side and not the other. Or if you start to see muscles losing their bulk as the muscle is not getting information from the nerve to the back maybe. It’s starting to lose its strength. Spasticity, there’s changes in balance”.

Overall Wofford wants to send this message when it comes to managing your pain.

Wofford: " I think we have to be realistic with our patients about what it looks like and how we recover as humans. We don’t go from perfect to injured to perfect again. There’s usually a path there that’s much closer to ups and downs on a slow trend upwards”.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to reach out to your primary care provider.

