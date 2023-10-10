Reaction to the War in Israel

Raphael Gribetz
Raphael Gribetz(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The war in Israel is affecting millions of lives. The pain of war is physical and emotional to many people all over the world including American citizens. We spoke to Presque Isle resident and daily practicer of Judaism, Raphael Gribetz, who gave us an emotional interview about what it is like for him to witness this type of hatred again.

Gribetz said, “My mother suffered through the holocaust and my father suffered through the pogrom of Russia. And I was born seven years after Auschwitz. And what’s going on in Israel right now, the hatred towards Jews, the slaughter of children and women and old people and men. It’s very difficult to see this again. This is a time of intense intense danger. The tendency for us is to pull away from that to preserve ourselves and not be in danger. I don’t want to be in danger but I want to support Israel and I want to support the United States and I have the opportunity to do so and I will take it.”

Gribetz says that in his experience, the people of Northern Maine understand the need for acceptance and he hopes for that lesson to travel far.

