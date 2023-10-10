Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults.

About 40% of those surveyed said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy,

And among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less of the sweet treats.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

And it isn’t just inflation that is driving up prices for consumers.

Producers said a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy as well as cutting into the production of the goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
Festival to End Hunger at Bigrock.
Maine Credit Union’s First Ever Festival to End Hunger Event
Florida man sentenced to 5 years for Houlton and Bangor area methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy
The Presque Isle Wildcats claim the school's first State Team Golf Championship.
Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title

Latest News

A dump truck flipped onto its side at an intersection in Republic.
American mountain climber killed in avalanche, another among those missing
Potato harvesting
FUF Potato Production Cost, 10.6.23 - VOD - clipped version
LNL: Israeli airstrikes intensify in Gaza; war enters 4th day
Wabanaki Alliance rally
Wabanaki Alliance rally, 10.9.23 - VOD - clipped version
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs