Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby

Here's an angle of a shooting that happened in the Bristol Police Department lobby in Connecticut on Oct. 5.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The Office of Inspector General released three videos that depicted a shooting incident that happened inside the Bristol Police Department lobby last week.

A woman identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise went into the lobby on North Main Street on Oct. 5 and opened fire on the bulletproof office windows, according to the inspector general’s office.

It said Laprise also banged on the windows with her handgun.

The lobby was unoccupied at the time.

The office said she fired multiple rounds into the windows. The rounds did not penetrate them.

It said officers tried to talk to Laprise, during which time she fired additional rounds in the direction of the officers.

Officer Spencer Boisvert returned fire, the office said. Boisvert shot two rounds. No one was hit.

When Laprise set the handgun down, officers entered the lobby and used a Taser on her. She was taken into custody at that point.

Laprise was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was later released back into the custody of the Bristol Police Department.

The incident happened almost a year after two Bristol officers were killed in an ambush.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
Festival to End Hunger at Bigrock.
Maine Credit Union’s First Ever Festival to End Hunger Event
Florida man sentenced to 5 years for Houlton and Bangor area methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy
The Presque Isle Wildcats claim the school's first State Team Golf Championship.
Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title

Latest News

Follow Up Friday - Cost of Potato Production
A dump truck flipped onto its side at an intersection in Republic.
American mountain climber killed in avalanche, another among those missing
Potato harvesting
FUF Potato Production Cost, 10.6.23 - VOD - clipped version
LNL: Israeli airstrikes intensify in Gaza; war enters 4th day